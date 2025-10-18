KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 1,000 Shares of Potlatch Corporation $PCH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Potlatch Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Potlatch were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Potlatch by 67.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Potlatch by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Potlatch by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Potlatch by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 54,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,445,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Potlatch in the 1st quarter worth about $5,138,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Potlatch from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Zacks Research lowered Potlatch from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Potlatch in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

Potlatch Trading Up 1.6%

Potlatch stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.44. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70 and a beta of 1.10. Potlatch Corporation has a 52-week low of $36.82 and a 52-week high of $48.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Potlatch (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $354.19 million during the quarter. Potlatch had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 3.94%. Analysts predict that Potlatch Corporation will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Potlatch Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Potlatch’s payout ratio is 339.62%.

Potlatch Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

