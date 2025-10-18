KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 1,700 Shares of PAR Technology Corporation $PAR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 8,631.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 415.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 34,837 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 30.6% during the first quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 326,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 76,494 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 232.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter.

PAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PAR Technology from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Benchmark dropped their price target on PAR Technology from $92.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.57.

PAR Technology stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. PAR Technology Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.65.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 20.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PAR Technology Corporation will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

