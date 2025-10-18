KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 3,800 Shares of Remitly Global, Inc. $RELY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Remitly Global were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Remitly Global alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Remitly Global in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Remitly Global news, Director Joshua Hug sold 40,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $750,704.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,654,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,275,442.08. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew B. Oppenheimer sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $227,348.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,515,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,391,780.92. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,348 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Remitly Global Price Performance

Remitly Global stock opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.88 and a beta of 0.10. Remitly Global, Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $27.32.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). Remitly Global had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.96%.The company had revenue of $411.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Remitly Global’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RELY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Remitly Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 7th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Remitly Global from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Remitly Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RELY

Remitly Global Profile

(Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Remitly Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remitly Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.