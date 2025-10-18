KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 700 Shares of Impinj, Inc. $PI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Impinj were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Impinj by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Impinj by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Impinj by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

Impinj stock opened at $201.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.64, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.85 and a 1 year high of $233.00. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20,163.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.01.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Impinj had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $97.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Impinj has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.470-0.510 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Impinj news, insider Sylebra Capital Llc sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.24, for a total transaction of $58,872,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,829,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,973,982.40. This represents a 14.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $961,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 341,109 shares in the company, valued at $65,595,260.70. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,096 shares of company stock worth $63,353,832. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company’s platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

