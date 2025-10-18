KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nuvalent by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Nuvalent by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In other Nuvalent news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 1,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $144,014.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,282,578.38. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $2,447,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,572,489.06. This represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,771 shares of company stock valued at $16,298,129 over the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NUVL. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Nuvalent Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Nuvalent stock opened at $92.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 1.30. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.53 and a 52 week high of $104.81.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent Profile

(Free Report)

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Featured Stories

