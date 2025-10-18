KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in SpartanNash Company $SPTN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 226.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 837.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 515,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,443,000 after acquiring an additional 460,474 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in SpartanNash by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,177,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after purchasing an additional 135,665 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in SpartanNash by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,096,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after buying an additional 118,863 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in SpartanNash by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 324,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 107,125 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in SpartanNash by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 122,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after buying an additional 100,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPTN shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.90 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.45.

SpartanNash Price Performance

SPTN stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. SpartanNash Company has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $27.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $910.78 million, a P/E ratio of -56.04 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.60.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

SpartanNash Company Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

