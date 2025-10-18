KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. $HAYW

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Hayward were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Hayward by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 51.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward in the first quarter worth $150,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the second quarter worth $153,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 20,000 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 287,231 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,311.50. This trade represents a 6.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $918,256.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 623,540 shares in the company, valued at $9,452,866.40. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,142 shares of company stock worth $2,405,676 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW opened at $15.23 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $16.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $299.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Hayward has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hayward from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hayward in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hayward Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

