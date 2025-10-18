KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stake in Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. $DJT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Free Report) by 121.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Main Street Group LTD lifted its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 4.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $88,050.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $423,362.01. The trade was a 17.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 53.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 2.5%

NASDAQ:DJT opened at $16.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.02 and a beta of 4.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The company has a current ratio of 132.60, a quick ratio of 132.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 2,922.66% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter.

Trump Media & Technology Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Trump Media & Technology Group Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

