KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Position in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. $USNA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 46.2% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 59,535 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $895,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 23.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 33,141 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $888,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth $870,000. 54.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other USANA Health Sciences news, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $106,363.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,260 shares in the company, valued at $280,207.60. The trade was a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

USNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $36.00.

USANA Health Sciences Price Performance

USNA opened at $20.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.06. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.66 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%.The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter. USANA Health Sciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.150–0.150 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Articles

