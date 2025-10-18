KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Position in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 1,048.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Victory Capital Price Performance

Shares of VCTR opened at $65.32 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $73.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 27.18%.The company had revenue of $351.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.