KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Stock Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. $ZI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 143.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 180.5% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 32.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 139.6% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 338.95, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.02. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.99.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

