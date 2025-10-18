KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 100 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. $AGYS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 43.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,405 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 30.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 8.0% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,251 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on AGYS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Agilysys in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Agilysys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Agilysys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.57.
Agilysys Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGYS opened at $110.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 220.16 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Agilysys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $142.64.
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter. Agilysys had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Agilysys Profile
Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.
