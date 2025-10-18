KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 1,900 Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. $VKTX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 121.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 144,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,481 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 27,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in Viking Therapeutics by 141.6% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5%

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.37. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $81.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.14). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Viking Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up NaN% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VKTX. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Viking Therapeutics from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.42.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

