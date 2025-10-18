KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 300 Shares of REV Group, Inc. $REVG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in REV Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get REV Group alerts:

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at about $4,842,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 300.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in REV Group by 345.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 499,328 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 32.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 351,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after purchasing an additional 86,703 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in REV Group during the first quarter valued at about $730,000.

REV Group Price Performance

NYSE:REVG opened at $57.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 1.16. REV Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.76 and a 12 month high of $64.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.99.

REV Group Announces Dividend

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. REV Group had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 4.51%.The business had revenue of $644.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. REV Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of REV Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on REV Group from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on REV Group from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $64.00 price objective on REV Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on REVG

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REVG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.