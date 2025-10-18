KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 600 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECG. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $75,089,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 58.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,278,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,405,000 after acquiring an additional 470,025 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the second quarter worth about $19,059,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Everus Construction Group by 2,050.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after acquiring an additional 248,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rudius Management LP bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group during the first quarter worth about $7,520,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ECG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Everus Construction Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Everus Construction Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everus Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $88.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $91.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 27.29.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The firm had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

