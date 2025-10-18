KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. $SAFT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SAFT. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $7,230,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 217,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 284.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 63,480 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Dennis J. Langwell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.39 per share, for a total transaction of $144,780.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $579,120. This trade represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,055 shares of company stock worth $291,705. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.10 and a one year high of $90.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.23.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.15). Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $345.83 million for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is a boost from Safety Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 64.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SAFT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

