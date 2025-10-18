KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Decreases Position in ICF International, Inc. $ICFI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its stake in shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in ICF International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $661,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 222,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,924,000 after purchasing an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 47,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of ICF International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 35,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO James C. M. Morgan sold 2,400 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $228,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,423.76. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICFI opened at $88.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. ICF International, Inc. has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $179.67. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.47.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. ICF International had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $476.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. ICF International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.450-7.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICF International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 9.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price objective on shares of ICF International in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICF International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.20.

ICF International Company Profile

(Free Report)

ICF International, Inc provides management, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, business, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Further Reading

