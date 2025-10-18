KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 355.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1,258.8% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 688.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:AAP opened at $53.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.05. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts had a negative return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its Q2 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -15.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. DA Davidson set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $52.67.

View Our Latest Report on AAP

About Advance Auto Parts

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.