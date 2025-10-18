KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. $BHF

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.86. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.07 and a 1-year high of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 10.24%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

