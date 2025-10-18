KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 282.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 96,900.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FORM. B. Riley upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on FormFactor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

FormFactor Price Performance

FORM stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.24. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.58 and a 1 year high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.09 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.02.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at FormFactor

In other news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total value of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,625.97. This trade represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

