KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Kirby Corporation $KEX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Kirby were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Kirby by 24.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,954,698 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $197,444,000 after buying an additional 389,005 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 69.3% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 776,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,384,000 after purchasing an additional 317,721 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $31,741,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 90.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 527,789 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $52,441,000 after purchasing an additional 250,601 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby by 32.1% in the first quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 925,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,470,000 after purchasing an additional 224,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KEX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Kirby in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kirby from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Kirby Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of KEX opened at $85.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.51 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $855.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.94 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 9.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

