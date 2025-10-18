KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. $PTON

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 29.4% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,760,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,940,422 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at about $23,239,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,246,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,399,000 after buying an additional 2,186,862 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 236.5% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,394,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,134,000 after buying an additional 1,683,053 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 37.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,831,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,853,000 after buying an additional 1,603,326 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $11.00 price target on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

PTON stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.27. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $606.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.29 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 238,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $1,873,512.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 346,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,720,299.75. This represents a 40.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick V. Caldwell sold 206,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.78, for a total value of $1,609,689.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 737,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,990.64. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,851,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,798,917 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

