KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RYTM

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, insider Joseph Shulman sold 4,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $419,093.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,509 shares in the company, valued at $851,495.63. This represents a 32.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Paul German sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,590. The trade was a 61.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,280 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,655 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8%

NASDAQ RYTM opened at $110.28 on Friday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -36.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,831.43% and a negative net margin of 117.13%.The business had revenue of $48.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.