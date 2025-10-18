KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Position in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) by 62.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Soleno Therapeutics were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,392,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,720 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,400,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,510,000 after purchasing an additional 769,700 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,211,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,543,000 after purchasing an additional 329,785 shares during the period. Siren L.L.C. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 727,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,968,000 after purchasing an additional 375,519 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 633,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,236,000 after purchasing an additional 213,667 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $65.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of -2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 15.13 and a quick ratio of 15.01. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $32.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. On average, research analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

