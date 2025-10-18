KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 855,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,861,000 after purchasing an additional 290,989 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 762,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 1,479.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 492,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 461,449 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,074 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 266,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 91,930 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded Mercury Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mercury Systems from $71.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.89.

Shares of MRCY opened at $75.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.56. Mercury Systems Inc has a one year low of $32.32 and a one year high of $85.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.82.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David E. Farnsworth sold 7,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $488,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 161,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,399,073.96. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $446,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,151.76. This trade represents a 17.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 848,980 shares of company stock worth $55,529,247. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

