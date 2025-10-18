KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in YETI were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of YETI by 109.3% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of YETI by 61.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at $65,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on YETI. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

YETI Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE YETI opened at $33.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.61 and a 52 week high of $45.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.83.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The firm had revenue of $445.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

