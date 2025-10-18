KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. $AKRO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 22.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akero Therapeutics news, CFO William Richard White sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,491.04. The trade was a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $28,350.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,463.58. The trade was a 0.72% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,253 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,314 over the last three months. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target (down from $72.00) on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Lifesci Capital lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.38.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $53.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.66, a current ratio of 12.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -26.92 and a beta of -0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.19. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.34 and a twelve month high of $58.40.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.11. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 EPS for the current year.

Akero Therapeutics Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

See Also

