KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Holdings in Informatica Inc. $INFA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Informatica were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Informatica alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFA. Praxis Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Informatica in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Informatica by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Informatica by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Informatica by 1,545.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Informatica by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after buying an additional 21,257 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Informatica Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE INFA opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Informatica Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $28.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -620.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.84.

Insider Activity at Informatica

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Informatica had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $407.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Informatica news, insider Bruce R. Chizen sold 246,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $6,147,488.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 368,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,196,028.82. This represents a 40.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald Held sold 70,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $1,750,385.16. Following the transaction, the director owned 198,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,957,205.85. The trade was a 26.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 403,082 shares of company stock worth $10,034,169. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INFA has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Informatica in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Informatica from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INFA

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.