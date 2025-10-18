KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. $ASO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth $351,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 14.0% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 153,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 325,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,856,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $51.54 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.34 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day moving average is $46.72. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.32). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Academy Sports and Outdoors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-6.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital set a $65.00 target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.