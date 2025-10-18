KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $559,000 Holdings in Goosehead Insurance $GSHD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 192.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 117.1% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1,251.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $67.02 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $64.89 and a one year high of $130.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.76% and a negative return on equity of 59.49%. The firm had revenue of $94.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $258,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.23, for a total value of $5,293,800.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,152.27. The trade was a 31.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,770 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,721 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Goosehead Insurance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

