KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $567,000 Stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation $BOH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

BOH stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Corporation has a 52-week low of $57.44 and a 52-week high of $82.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 16.30%.The firm had revenue of $174.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Corporation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is presently 73.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BOH shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Hawaii has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.