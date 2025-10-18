KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $570,000 Stock Position in BancFirst Corporation $BANF

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BANF has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BancFirst from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut BancFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on BancFirst from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BancFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BancFirst news, Director F Ford Drummond sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $631,450.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,740. The trade was a 45.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 32.43% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Stock Performance

BANF stock opened at $112.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.76. BancFirst Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.02 and a 1-year high of $138.77.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 24.94%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Corporation will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BancFirst Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

