KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $583,000 Stock Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. $NOG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $583,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 200.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 181.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on NOG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

NOG stock opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.61. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.19 million during the quarter. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.3%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

