KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $586,000 Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. $STBA

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS trimmed its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $13,151,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $4,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,574,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,339,000 after purchasing an additional 81,469 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $2,503,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in S&T Bancorp by 519.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 34,546 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on STBA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of STBA stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.84 and a 12-month high of $45.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 23.39% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $100.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.30 million. Research analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&T Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.88%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

