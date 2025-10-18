KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $590,000 Stake in Liberty Global Ltd $LBTYK

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 76,160.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the first quarter worth $67,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 1,176.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 19.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 19.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. Liberty Global Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported ($8.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($7.65). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 22.64% and a negative net margin of 60.38%.The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 60,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $678,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 33,220 shares in the company, valued at $375,718.20. The trade was a 64.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Miranda Curtis sold 42,600 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $501,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 129,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,919.85. This trade represents a 24.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,980 shares of company stock worth $1,577,091 in the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.