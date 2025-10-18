KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. $CAR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,610,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 46,038 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the first quarter valued at about $18,975,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 92.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 236,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,948,000 after purchasing an additional 113,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 166,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 18,006 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $150.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.62 and its 200-day moving average is $139.10. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $212.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.03.

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, EVP Edward P. Linnen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $1,568,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 40,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,416,699.45. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernardo Hees sold 402,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $62,980,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 116,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,246,023.39. This represents a 77.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Avis Budget Group from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $144.00.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

