KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $615,000 Stake in CVR Energy Inc. $CVI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CVR Energy were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,030.2% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 304.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CVI opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. CVR Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.10 and a 52-week high of $38.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 18.11%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CVR Energy Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of CVR Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of CVR Energy in a report on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $27.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVR Energy

About CVR Energy

(Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and marketing, and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and supplies gasoline, crude oil, distillate, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVR Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.