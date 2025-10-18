KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $622,000 Holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. $LTH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Life Time Group were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 56,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Time Group in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Life Time Group by 4,008.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 12,147 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NYSE LTH opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17 and a beta of 1.70. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Time Group ( NYSE:LTH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Life Time Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LTH shares. UBS Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other news, major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 745,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $21,588,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,720,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,708,475. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 4,991,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $144,517,705.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 24,906,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,030,465.95. This trade represents a 16.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,743,880 shares of company stock worth $311,008,231. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

