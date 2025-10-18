KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $622,000 Stock Holdings in Avient Corporation $AVNT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Avient were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Avient by 75.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Avient by 57.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Avient by 39.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Avient by 2,450.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVNT shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Avient in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on Avient in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avient from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Avient has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

NYSE:AVNT opened at $31.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Avient Corporation has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $54.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $866.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.98 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.65%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Avient has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.700 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.770-2.870 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Avient’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

