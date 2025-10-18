KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $624,000 Stock Position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. $EBC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Eastern Bankshares were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eastern Bankshares alerts:

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 92.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $130,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $169,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 19.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eastern Bankshares

In related news, President Quincy Lee Miller bought 13,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $233,961.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,961.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EBC shares. Cowen started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EBC

Eastern Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $18.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.97. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $162.26 million for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a positive return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts predict that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastern Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is -167.74%.

Eastern Bankshares Profile

(Free Report)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastern Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastern Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.