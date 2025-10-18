KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $631,000 Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. $IIPR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 32.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 50.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. SSA Swiss Advisors AG bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 49.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of IIPR stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 47.71% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $62.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 164.50%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

