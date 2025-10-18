KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $644,000 Stock Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. $RARE

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 524,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $353,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 439.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,163,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,314,000 after buying an additional 947,865 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 712,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,796,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $76,366.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 73,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,283,857.07. This represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Horn sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $250,252.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 98,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,132.77. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,456 shares of company stock valued at $328,486. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RARE shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

RARE opened at $32.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.81 and a 52-week high of $57.09.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.37 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 237.48% and a negative net margin of 87.34%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.52) EPS. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

