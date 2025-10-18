KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $664,000 Stock Holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. $FHB

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHB. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in First Hawaiian in the first quarter valued at about $16,248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Hawaiian by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,493,396 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,459,000 after purchasing an additional 360,088 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of First Hawaiian in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,020,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1,034.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 167,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,091,000 after purchasing an additional 152,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,786,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,417,000 after purchasing an additional 122,013 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of FHB opened at $23.23 on Friday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.32 and a 1 year high of $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.31.

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

First Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:FHB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 21.45%.The business had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FHB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of First Hawaiian in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Hawaiian presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.06.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian Profile

(Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.