KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Holdings in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. $APOG

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Apogee Enterprises were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,170,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,236,000 after acquiring an additional 14,687 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 760,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,249,000 after acquiring an additional 68,682 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 723,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,542,000 after purchasing an additional 61,430 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 481,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,301,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1,074.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 292,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APOG. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Apogee Enterprises from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of APOG opened at $38.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $817.38 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.06. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $87.93.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.91 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.19%.Apogee Enterprises’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Apogee Enterprises has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc provides architectural products and services for enclosing buildings, and glass and acrylic products used for preservation, protection, and enhanced viewing in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical (LSO).

