KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Holdings in C3.ai, Inc. $AI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in C3.ai by 48.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in C3.ai by 35.6% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 8.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 46,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total value of $796,508.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 209,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,553,526.46. The trade was a 18.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert David Schilling sold 470,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $8,133,561.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,011,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,485,843.83. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,661,106 shares of company stock valued at $48,255,922 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AI opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.70 and a 1 year high of $45.08.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $70.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 40.69% and a negative net margin of 92.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. C3.ai has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AI. KeyCorp cut their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Northland Securities cut C3.ai from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. DA Davidson reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $22.09.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

