KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in Community Financial System, Inc. $CBU

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Community Financial System were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Community Financial System alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 2.7% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 4.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 5.0% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 48.8% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Community Financial System by 19.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Community Financial System in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Community Financial System from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Community Financial System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Financial System has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Insider Activity

In other Community Financial System news, SVP Jeffrey M. Levy sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total value of $88,387.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 6,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,606.66. This represents a 17.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Community Financial System Stock Performance

CBU opened at $55.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Community Financial System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.44 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.70.

Community Financial System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $199.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.93 million. Community Financial System had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 19.91%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Community Financial System, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Financial System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Community Financial System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

About Community Financial System

(Free Report)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, institutional, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Financial System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Financial System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Financial System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.