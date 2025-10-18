KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in IAC Inc. $IAC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in IAC were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,556,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 875,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,025,000 after buying an additional 708,332 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,451,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,447,000 after buying an additional 557,134 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IAC by 141.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 425,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 248,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,822,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC Stock Down 0.4%

IAC opened at $32.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. IAC Inc. has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $55.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $2.87. The firm had revenue of $586.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.38 million. IAC had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.71) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IAC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of IAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

About IAC

(Free Report)

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

