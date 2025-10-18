KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Position in RH $RH

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in RH were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RH. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH by 67.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in RH by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RH by 146.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in RH by 214.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,576.08. This trade represents a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 27.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $199.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Zacks Research cut RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Zelman & Associates dropped their target price on RH from $305.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.29.

RH Price Performance

Shares of RH opened at $174.48 on Friday. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $457.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.23.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The company had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

