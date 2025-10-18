KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. $PTGX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 22.0% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 22,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $1,214,678.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 548,538 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,016.90. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $979,440.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,710.60. This trade represents a 70.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,859 shares of company stock valued at $4,924,017 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Johnson Rice set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Up 2.3%

PTGX stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $93.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72 and a beta of 2.20.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Further Reading

