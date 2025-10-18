KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,122,000 after buying an additional 85,990 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 542,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after buying an additional 255,140 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,395,000 after buying an additional 219,266 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRCT stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a current ratio of 9.21. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.11 and a 52 week high of $103.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $49.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.99.

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRCT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

